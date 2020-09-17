UPDATED: Body found in Maple Ridge Park

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Maple Ridge Fire Department and paramedics are on scene of a water rescue in Maple Ridge Park. (Ronan O’Doherty-The News)

A man collecting cans in Maple Ridge Park discovered a body in the Alouette River.

Jim Young was picking up tins along the Alouette just before 4 p.m. Thursday Sept. 17, when he made the grisly discovery.

“I was just walking along the trail here, enjoying the scenery, and all of a sudden I noticed a body in the water,” Young said.

He does the walk often, and still had a can in his hand, that he had found along the stroll.

Young said the body looked to be that of a young man.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene underneath the bridge along 232 Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a sudden death reported at Maple Ridge Park. No Further details at this time. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) September 17, 2020

Currently pedestrian traffic is being blocked along the bridge.

• More to come when information is available

