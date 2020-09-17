UPDATED: Body found in Maple Ridge Park

A man collecting cans in Maple Ridge Park discovered a body in the Alouette River.
Jim Young was picking up tins along the Alouette just before 4 p.m. Thursday Sept. 17, when he made the grisly discovery.
“I was just walking along the trail here, enjoying the scenery, and all of a sudden I noticed a body in the water,” Young said.
He does the walk often, and still had a can in his hand, that he had found along the stroll.
Young said the body looked to be that of a young man.
Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene underneath the bridge along 232 Street.
Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a sudden death reported at Maple Ridge Park. No Further details at this time.
— Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) September 17, 2020
Currently pedestrian traffic is being blocked along the bridge.
• More to come when information is available