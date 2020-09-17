Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Maple Ridge Fire Department and paramedics are on scene of a water rescue in Maple Ridge Park. (Ronan O’Doherty-The News)

UPDATED: Body found in Maple Ridge Park

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

A man collecting cans in Maple Ridge Park discovered a body in the Alouette River.

Jim Young was picking up tins along the Alouette just before 4 p.m. Thursday Sept. 17, when he made the grisly discovery.

“I was just walking along the trail here, enjoying the scenery, and all of a sudden I noticed a body in the water,” Young said.

He does the walk often, and still had a can in his hand, that he had found along the stroll.

Young said the body looked to be that of a young man.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene underneath the bridge along 232 Street.

Currently pedestrian traffic is being blocked along the bridge.

More to come when information is available

maple ridgerescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New facilities coming to Pitt Meadows intermodal yard

Just Posted

UPDATED: Body found in Maple Ridge Park

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

VIDEO: Police respond to stabbing in Maple Ridge

UPDATED: A 30-year-old man was stabbed three times this afternoon

Potential mail delivery delays for Maple Ridge: Canada Post

Crown corportation says smoke from U.S. wildfires to blame

New facilities coming to Pitt Meadows intermodal yard

CP Rail and Maersk announce new agreement

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Report raises questions about COVID outbreak that killed 25 seniors at Langley Lodge

CEO defends leaked document that’s igniting queries about BC’s most deadly COVID outbreak

PHOTO: RCMP escort beaver across busy Chilliwack road

Motorists had to exercise patience as the slow-moving creature crossed several lanes of traffic

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Man arrested in New Westminster pier park fire

Investigators don’t believe the public are at further risk and are not looking for any other suspects

Most Read