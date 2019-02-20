UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

Update: At 5:30 p.m., Delta police provided an update, saying, “at this time both the condition of the female victim and the officer involved in the incident are considered to be serious.”

Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside of a private elementary school in the Lower Mainland city of Delta.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. today (Feb. 20) at Immaculate Conception School, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Peter Darbyshire, media relations specialist with the Provincial Health Services Authority, said two patients were transported to hospital in critical condition.

No children are believed to have been involved in the incident.

A suspect is currently in police custody, however the scene remains very active.

“We are asking parents who have not yet been able to get their children to pick them up at 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot,” Leykauf said.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

More to come.


Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Shane MacKichan photo)

