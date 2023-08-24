Brown lawns are in vogue says Maple Ridge city hall

Maple Ridge city hall says a brown lawn is in vogue this summer, with a watering ban in effect.(Neil Corbett/The News)

This is a time of year when a brown lawn is something to be proud of, as a sign you’re doing your part to conserve the region’s drinking water supply, according to Maple Ridge city hall.

Enforcing lawn watering bans, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows put the focus has been on getting the message out, and issuing warnings, but $450 fines are possible for intransigent offenders.

In Maple Ridge, the operations department and bylaws team work together on the education and enforcement program around watering restrictions, explained city spokesperson Fred Armstrong.

“The City of Maple Ridge is part of the Metro Vancouver water system and we are aligned in the regional approach to water conservation and enforcement,” he said.

Stage 1 of the water restrictions came into effect on May 1, across the Metro region. The city developed materials to distribute to people in the first phase, to help educate people on the water conservation program.

Stage 1 allows for lawn watering one day each week.

Director of bylaws Michelle Adams said her department received 14 complaints related to non-compliance with the water restrictions in Stage 1, and provided the homeowners with education materials on the regulations.

Stage 2 restrictions were implemented on Aug. 4, banning all lawn watering.

Since then, bylaws received 58 complaints related to non-compliance, 21 tickets have been issued, including warnings. Some files are still under investigation.

Davin Wilson, superintendent of waterworks for the city, said there is just three weeks of data on water use from Stage 2. However he sees a trend to higher water use in the first few weeks of August compared to the same month in 2022. His team has dropped off educational materials to homes when his crews were out on the road, and note the addresses should there be future violations.

Operations received 89 calls in Stage 1 for a first violation of the restrictions, and nine calls for a second violation. The second calls were forwarded to bylaws, and so was one call for a third infraction.

Metro Vancouver information about water use this year can be found on their website at Reservoir Levels and Water Use | Metro Vancouver.

“There has not been any significant rainfall in the region for two months, and the Metro Vancouver communities are being proactive in conserving drinking water supplies should these drought conditions continue,” noted Armstrong.

Stage 2 watering restrictions still allow for watering of gardens and trees by hand, or using a sprinkler –however the spray needs to be directed only on the trees and plants and not on the lawn area.

In the City of Pitt Meadows, bylaw enforcement staff routinely patrol the community, and will enforce any observed watering violations, said spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge. Bylaw enforcement staff also take enforcement action on complaints received regarding potential watering violations. In 2023 to date, the city has taken bylaw enforcement action on 23 complaints related to watering, but no fines have been issued.

“Enforcement action can include education, warnings, and fines,” said Baldridge. “The type of enforcement action depends on the situation, including available evidence and whether the person knew, or reasonably ought to have known, that the watering was in contravention of the restrictions.”