The Bruce’s Country Market team posing after a day of fundraising. (Bruce’s Country Market/Special to The News)

Bruce’s Country Market in Maple Ridge raises $30,000 for flood relief

The store turned their Customer Appreciation day into a fundraiser

Bruce’s Country Market in Maple Ridge, raised a whopping $30,000 for flood relief during an event last week.

The store, which was all set to host their Customer Appreciation Day on Nov. 20, decided to turn the day into a day of giving and helping out farmers affected by the flood.

“Yesterday, we were able to raise over $30,000 for Flood Relief. The bulk of the amount will be donated to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund with the remaining amount being directly distributed to farmers and families experiencing loss. Thank you for coming out to help us,” said the store owners, including Ryan McEachern, in a social media post, on behalf of the store and the McEachern & Murray Families.

Every cent spent by the customers on Saturday, was donated by the store towards flood relief. There also was a Christmas choir, The Revelers, singing outside from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Before COVID, the store usually hosted a Christmas market, last year they didn’t have anything planned, but this year they decided to do a celebration by hosting a Customer Appreciation Day. In the wake of the tragic devastation however, they decided to pivot their plans and turn the event in a to fundraiser, “fishers helping farmers” as they called it.

The Bruce's Country Market team posing after a day of fundraising. (Bruce's Country Market/Special to The News)
Bruce's Country Market in Maple Ridge raises $30,000 for flood relief

