Bruce’s Country Market in Maple Ridge to help farmers through a fundraiser

The market will have The Christmas Revelers perform from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. (Special to The News)

Bruce’s Country Market in Maple Ridge, is shifting focus from their Christmas celebration by turning it into a drive for those impacted by the floods.

The market will be hosting a Customer Appreciation day on Nov. 20 and will have several sales and offers for customers.

Tammy Radom, one of the managers of the store explained that usually the store would host something around Christmas. Before COVID, they hosted a Christmas market, last year they didn’t have anything planned, but this year they decided to do a celebration by hosting a Customer Appreciation Day.

“The timing of this event is such that right now, helping those impacted by the floods is more important. We saw the magnitude of the disaster and decided that the right thing for us to do would be to donate the revenue generated from this day, to the flood victims,” said Radom.

A social media post from the market said, “It seems inappropriate to host a party on Saturday without recognizing the devastation occurring just to the East of us. Farmers and families have lost everything. As folks who rely on fishing for our livelihoods, we have decided to donate all revenue from our Customer Appreciation Day this Saturday, November 20/21 to Flood Relief. #fishershelpingfarmers.”

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge pilot swoops in to rescue the stranded from Hope

Every cent spent by the customers on Saturday, will be donated by the store towards flood relief. There will also be a Christmas choir, The Revelers, singing outside from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“I just want people to know that even if they are not interested in shopping, they can come in and donate funds or credit towards flood relief,” Radom said.

ALSO WATCH: Pitt Meadows company’s call to fill empty rides to Hope brings massive community donations