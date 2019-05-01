Firefighters knock down a brush fire on Wednesday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Brush fire near school board office in Maple Ridge

Firefighters quickly control the Wednesday evening blaze

There was a brush fire near the School District 42 office in downtown Maple Ridge on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m. firefighters were called to a fire that was reported to be at the rear of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District office at 22225 Brown Ave.

The fire was found at an adjacent residential property.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control, before it could threaten nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
