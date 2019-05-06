A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni, in the Atlas mountains, Morocco. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File)

2:55 p.m.

A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.

Harry says he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.

The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.

The prince says he is “over the moon” about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.

Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.

___

2:45 p.m.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles — next in line for the throne — and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.

___

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan went into labour early Monday with their first child, Buckingham Palace said.

Palace officials didn’t immediately say where Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is giving birth. She was formerly known as Meghan Markle and was a TV star before retiring from acting to marry Harry.

Officials said the prince was by Meghan’s side. No other details were released.

The couple has said they didn’t find out the baby’s sex in advance.

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan and Harry want to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is near Windsor Castle, where they held their gala, VIP-studded wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) west of London, awaiting the baby’s arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don’t plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days so they can celebrate privately.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series “Suits.” She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.

Harry, who has said he wanted to protect his wife from intrusive media coverage, and Meghan have said they plan to keep many of the details of the birth private.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

READ MORE: Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.