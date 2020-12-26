A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)

Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of the blaze is still be investigated

Multiple people called 911 just before 4 a.m. on Christmas morning after a building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge.

The property also has a house and several trailers, all residents were able to escape unharmed.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue say four to six people have been displaced, but there were no reports of injuries and the cause is not yet known.

More to come.

House firemaple ridge

