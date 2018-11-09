A worker harvests cranberries at the Golden Eagle Cranberry Farm along Rannie Road. (THE NEWS files)

Bumper crop of cranberries this fall

Golden Eagle Farms harvests record 36 million pounds in Pitt Meadows

Cranberry farmers are enjoying a record-setting crop as they flood their fields in harvesting the popular turkey dinner side dish.

Golden Eagle is a subsidiary of the Aquilini Investment Group, best known as the owners of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.

Golden Eagle also harvests cranberries in Pitt Meadows, and company spokesperson Jim Chu said the 2018 yield is a best-ever 36 million pounds.

“We’re really happy with it – the crop is a bumper crop,” said Chu.

Considering that the province’s 80 cranberry growers – who are all situated in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island – produce a combined 84 million pounds in a typical year, the Golden Eagle contribution is more than a third of that.

With more than 1,500 acres of cranberry bogs, Golden Eagle is one of the largest growers in the Ocean Spray Cooperative.

Golden Eagle’s experience is being repeated around the province.

Mike Wallis, executive director of the B.C. Cranberry Growers Association, said all cranberry farmers are reporting excellent returns.

“It could be a record-breaking crop for B.C.,” he said.

The high mark now is 100 million pounds for the province, and he estimates it could be as high as 120 million this year. Last year, the crop was 90 million pounds.

The reasons for the high yield are good pollenation combined with the right weather conditions, he added.

“Farmers try to do as much as they can to get a good crop, and then everything falls into place,” said Wallis.

Another reason for the increase may be producers have planted different varietals that are higher yielding, and these new plants are maturing and becoming more productive, added Wallis.

In a typical year, B.C. producers grow 12 per cent of the cranberries in North America.

Most of it is used for cranberry juice.

Read More: Much Pitt Meadows farmland left fallow

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate
Next story
Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

Just Posted

Bumper crop of cranberries this fall

Golden Eagle Farms harvests record 36 million pounds in Pitt Meadows

New mayor wants to set a new tone at Maple Ridge city hall

Proposes a Council Code of Conduct for politicians

New child care pilot project in Maple Ridge

Fees will be eliminated or capped at just $200 per month

UPDATE: Arrest made in Maple Ridge purse-snatching incidents

Suspect is between 16 and 20 years old and riding a dark-coloured bike.

The flyby salute on a day of Remembrance

For the first time the Fraser Blues will fly over the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: Sneak peek at the new Seymour suspension bridge

All forms of pedestrian activity will be able to cross the bridge over the Seymour River next month

BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

Doug McCallum released statement shortly after fatal shooting, emphasizing ‘need’ for city police force

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read