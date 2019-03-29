Man charged in string of small business thefts across Lower Mainland

Gordon Vincent Gladstone is set to appear in court April 1

Gordon Vincent Gladstone, 42, was charged in March with 12 counts of burglary for offences that are alleged to have occurred between September and January. (NEWS file photo)

A Burnaby man has been charged in connection to a string of burglaries targeting small businesses.

Gordon Vincent Gladstone, 42, is charged with 12 counts of burglary for offences alleged to have occurred between September and January, according to a news release by North Vancouver RCMP Friday.

Like following a trail of cheerios, #NorthVan #RCMP collect evidence left by serial #burglar to secure charges on a dozen counts. https://t.co/vSUcLC7aA6 pic.twitter.com/G3ElcNiE1D — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 29, 2019

During this three-month crime spree, Gladstone allegedly targeted businesses in North Vancouver, Delta, White Rock and Vancouver after they had closed.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on April 1.

