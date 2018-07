RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

A Burnaby RCMP officer has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a hit-and-run Wednesday morning.

According to police, the officer was hit at the corner of Parker Street and Willingdon Avenue.

Police are on the hunt for a grey Dodge Nitro SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-946-9999.

More to come.

