Driver remained on scene, is speaking to RCMP

A 50-year-old Burnaby resident is in hospital with a serious head injury after being hit by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Goring Street..

Burnaby RCMP say the person was crossing a busy street when they were hit by a Nissan Altima at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The pedestrian received a serious head injury but is “expected to live.”

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything or may have dash cam footage to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

