Burnaby RCMP look for witnesses in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the scene

Mounties in Burnaby are looking for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in the city on Saturday (June 19) night.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Canada Way and Imperial Street at about 9:45 p.m. A motorcyclist was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Currently, investigators believe that the suspect vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw the crash or might have dash-cam footage in the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday to call 604-646-9999.

Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision at Canada Way and Imperial Street. A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“This is a very tragic incident that has not only taken a life, but will affect countless individuals,” said Col. Mike Kalanj. “If you can assist us in our investigation, please come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motorcycleRCMP