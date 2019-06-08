A fatal crash on June 7, 2019 in Burnaby, B.C. involved as many as eight vehicles. Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic situation. (Realty Jeffrey/Twitter)

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

Burnaby RCMP are investigating three different vehicle-related incidents that have left three people dead within two days’ time.

The third person, a pedestrian, was fatally struck in a multi-vehicle collision at 8:50 p.m. on Friday along Lougheed Highway between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue.

They were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital.

Investigators believe that speed was a contributing factor.

Mounties were at the scene of a fatal crash just hours before around 2:30 p.m., this time near Metrotown mall. One person died, police have confirmed. As many as eight vehicles were involved and investigators are working to determine the crash.

READ MORE: Police look for semi-truck driver in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

On Thursday afternoon, a 75-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident as he was walking across a street near Marine Way and Boundary Road. Police are now looking for the driver of a semi-truck pulling a dark-red shipping container.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services at 604-646-9999.

