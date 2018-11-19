A woman was killed in a “suspicious” crash in Burnaby Friday. (Shane MacKichan)

Burnaby woman’s car crash death now considered a homicide

Nicole Hasselmann, 34, was killed and a man was sent to hospital after the crash

A crash that left one Burnaby woman dead on Friday is now considered a homicide, police said Monday afternoon.

The crash involving a 2017 charcoal grey Kia Sorento SUV happened at 10 p.m. in the 8000-block of Barnet Highway.

Nicole Hasselmann, 34, was killed and a man was sent to hospital after the crash.

The man is expected to recover fully but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Hasselmann had fatal “injuries indicative of foul play.”

Police say the death is not random and the public is not at risk.

Investigators are attempting to develop a timeline of Hasselmann’s whereabouts on Nov. 16. They would like to speak to anyone who saw her or the grey Kia Sorento at:

  • 7000-block of Ridgeview Drive, Burnaby
  • 200-block of College Park Way, Port Moody
  • 8000-block of Barnet Highway, Burnaby.

“The development of the victim’s timeline is important in any homicide investigation and it is proving to be crucial in this case,” said Cpl. Frank Jang.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those wishing to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

