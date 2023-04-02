RCMP officers at the scene of fatal shooting in Chilliwack at approximately 8 p.m. on April 1, 2023 in the parking lot of Vedder View Gardens cemetery on Watson Road. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press Media)

Burnt-out vehicle in Langley may be connected to Chilliwack homicide case

One died in shooting at cemetery on Saturday

A burnt-out vehicle was discovered in Langley on Saturday, shortly after two men were shot in Chilliwack, one dying from his injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle was discovered on fire in the 6700-block of 224th Street in Langley after police were called April 1, at 6:54 p.m., to a cemetery in the 44000-block of Watson Road, after a report of a shooting.

Officers located two adult males suffering from gun shot wounds.

One victim succumbed to his injuries on scene, while the second was transported to hospital.

A suspect vehicle was observed fleeing the scene and shortly after, a similar vehicle was located burning at the Langley location.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and is working with Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP (UFVRD), Langley RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

IHIT said it is working to confirm if the burned-out vehicle found in Langley is connected to the shootings.

Investigators have now identified the victims.

“Out of respect for their families, their names will not be released at this time,” an IHIT statement said.

“IHIT is working to confirm if the burned vehicle found in Langley is connected. This is believed to be a targeted incident and IHIT is working with its partners at the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) to determine the connection to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.”

Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said members will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP “over the next few days to canvass the area for witnesses and for CCTV. We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately.”

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, making it the third targeted incident in a week.

The first was last Saturday (March 25) at about 8 p.m. when two people were seriously injured in what RCMP called a targeted shooting that they say might be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Then on Thursday (March 30) police responded to a reported targeted shooting on Richardson Avenue in Sardis, where a man suffering with at least one gunshot wound to the leg was sent to hospital.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

