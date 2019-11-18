Service disruptions are beginning to hit Maple Ridge 701. (THE NEWS/files)

Bus dispute reaches Maple Ridge

Some 701 routes cut on Monday

TransLink’s ongoing labour dispute has reached Maple Ridge on Monday, with some cancellations of the 701 bus that runs from Haney Place to Coquitlam Central station.

TransLink said that the 10:35 a.m., and 2:05 p.m., departing Haney Place have been cancelled today, Nov. 18.

As well, the 6:11 a.m. bus leaving westbound from 248th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road was cancelled Monday, with the 8:38 a.m., and 12:10 p.m. also set to be cancelled.

Buses departing Coquitlam Central station for Haney Place have also been cancelled at 7:17 a.m., 9:47 a.m., 11:02 a.m. and 1:17 p.m.

TransLink said Thursday the cancellations are a result of the overtime bans for bus drivers as part of the job action by Unifor and should result in a reduction of about 10 per cent in service.

The union representing 5,000 striking transit workers in Metro Vancouver announced it was banning overtime for bus drivers, starting Friday.

“This job action will be difficult to predict for our customers. Some routes will have gaps in service and there will likely be overcrowding,” TransLink said.


