Bus routes get increased service in Maple Ridge

TransLink has announced winter service changes that will see service increased in Maple Ridge, and on a total of 24 bus routes across the Lower Mainland transit system.

The changes are coming on Jan. 2, 2023.

The 745 Haney Place/Cottonwood route will have wait times shortened by 30 minutes on weekday afternoons, and by 60 minutes on Saturdays. There will be service every 30 minutes toward Cottonwood, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, which is up from 60 minutes.

On Saturdays, buses will run every 60 minutes toward Haney Place from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will also run every 60 minutes toward Cottonwood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. These are doubled from running every 120 minutes.

There will be similar service increases on the 746 Haney Place/Albion, and the 791 Haney Place/Braid Station will see a route change westbound, with new stops at Broadway Street and Mary Hill Bypass.

Holiday service will see transit running according to normal schedules with some exceptions. The West Coast Express will not be running on Dec. 24, 25, 26 or 27. The WC Express will have a regular weekday schedule with four trains on Dec. 28 and 29. On Dec. 30, it will offer and eastbound departure at 1:30 p.m. instead of a 5:30 p.m. departure. The WC Express will also not operate on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 or Jan. 2, and will go back to regular service on Jan. 3.

Other key service increases in the region include:

• 23 Main St. Station/Beach: First morning trip departs 15 minutes earlier on weekdays, wait times shortened one to five minutes on weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

• 249 Lonsdale Quay/Delbrook: Wait times shortened by 10 minutes on weekday afternoons.

• 322 Newton Exchange/Scottsdale: Wait times shortened five to 10 minutes on weekdays.

• N19 Downtown/Surrey Central Station NightBus: Wait times shortened five to 40 minutes on Saturday mornings, 10 minutes on Fridays and Sunday/holiday mornings

Transit service changes occur every January, April, June, and September; they are based on seasonal patterns, recent trends, and customer demand.

