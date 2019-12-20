Bus to Langley will hook into new Maple Ridge RapidBus

Extension of 595 up to 203rd Street during rush hours

TransLink is making it easier for Langley commuters to hook into the R3 RapidBus when it starts running in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Jan. 6.

TransLink is doing so by extending the route of bus 595, which runs between Maple Meadows West Coast Express station and Langley Centre, via the Golden Ears Bridge.

However, during rush hours, on weekdays only, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., and between 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the 595 will take an extra jog north along Maple Meadows Way, up to 203rd Street.

It will then turn west on to Lougheed Highway and stop at the R3 bus stop at 203rd Street and Lougheed – so that people can catch the R3.

The 595 then will return back to Maple Meadows station and follow its regular route.

The R3 RapidBus will connect downtown Maple Ridge from Haney Place to Coquitlam Centre, with service starting Jan. 6 and is supposed to be 20 per cent quicker than a regular bus.

However, some on Maple Ridge council have questioned if the bus will just get bogged down in traffic like any other bus.



