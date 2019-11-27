Buses are rolling into Haney Place bus loop Wednesday after last-minute settlement cancelled walkout. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Buses rolling into Maple Ridge

No service disruption after settlement reached

TransLink’s buses are still on the roads in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Metro Vancouver.

The tentative deal, reached between Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company just past midnight Wednesday, ends a 26-day job action by workers who had planned to walk off the job completely for three days this week.

Early morning commuters were catching buses Wednesday at the Haney Place bus loop, though service seemed slower than usual. Two runs of the westbound 701 bus from 248th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, one at 6:41 a.m. and the other at 6:55 a.m., were cancelled this morning, according to TransLink’s Alert page.


