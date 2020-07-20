About nine metres of bushes caught fire by a McDonald’s restaurant in Pitt Meadows Monday morning. (Google maps)

Bush fire by Pitt Meadows McDonalds

Like caused by discarded cigarette, says fire chief

Pitt Meadows fire fighters attended to a bush fire along Harris Road by the McDonald’s Monday morning, July 20.

At around 10:45 a.m. fire got hold of around 30 feet of bushes, street-side of the McDonald’s parking lot, just south of Lougheed Highway.

The fire was down in the roots and the peat moss, said firefighter Brent Hannah.

RELATED: Family homeless after fire destroys their Pitt Meadows home

Firefighters had to dig down into the ground to attack the fire with foam and water, Hannah added.

“It was a pretty good stretch of bark mulch and garden area just by the street and the parking area,” said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson.

Larsson expects that the fire was likely started by a cigarette.

“A lot of times either people just discard their cigarettes off the road or in the parking lot,” he explained.

There was no damage to the restaurant and nobody was injured in the incident, Larsson said.

But, he is warning the public that as the weather warms up and vegetation becomes dry to be careful with their smoking materials.

 

Pitt Meadows

