Business Excellence Awards experience changes in first post-COVID live gala

The annual gala will take place on March 25 at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club

About 150 guests attended the past Business Excellence Awards thrown by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (The News file)

Dozens of local businesses will soon be celebrated as the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows prepares to host the 19th annual Business Excellence Awards next month.

This will be the first gala under the leadership of new executive director Kristi Maier, who joined the chamber in October of last year after serving as the director of operations for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m so excited, the Business Excellence Awards has always been my favourite event,” said Maier.

“It’s not a small feat to put on. It’s a really large gala and I believe it’s going to be extremely successful. We’re celebrating some wonderful businesses in our community.”

One of the major changes that Maier has introduced to the awards show is making all of the nominees also finalists for their respective categories.

“It’s something that I will be evaluating and look at doing again,” said Maier.

“We did it this year because post-COVID I want everyone who’s nominated to feel that support. They’re nominated for a reason, so I do believe that they should be showcased… because the community spoke up and voted for them, or someone within their business submitted a nomination for them.”

Maier also said that instead of a silent auction, this year’s award show will feature a specialty drink giveaway.

“If you buy a specialty drink, you get tickets and are entered into a draw to win one of our prizes. We have lots of businesses in our community that have donated prizes and most of the prizes are absolutely amazing.”

Even before this year’s event is finished, Maier already has plans in the works for future award shows.

“Next year, we are adding a couple more categories,” she said. “I’m not going to say what the categories are quite yet, but we are adding a few more.”

As the date of the gala closes in, Maier wants to encourage as many people as possible to consider coming to the event.

“Who doesn’t love a gala?” she laughed.

“Even when you’re not nominated, it’s such a wonderful event to go to. You can support our business community and you get a chance to talk with other businesses and just celebrate one another.”

But anyone looking to attend the event will need to register before the deadline arrives in the coming weeks.

These are the finalists for this year’s Business Excellence Awards:

Small Business of the Year

• Advanced Self Storage

• Lash Freak

• Math4Me

• Maple Washing Inc.

• The Systems Queens

• Tea One Bubble Tea

• Nurse Next Door

• Sommi Medical Supplies

• Grace Dignified Women’s Clothing

Medium Businesses of the Year

• The Nut

• Lift Skin Health and Laser

• Pacific Star Electric

• Downes Automotive Ltd.

• Schill Insurance

• Humble Roots Cafe & Deli

• Omega Environmental Drilling Ltd.

Large Business of the Year

• Coast Therapy Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows

• Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre

• Empire CPA

• Harbour Air Seaplanes

Non-Profit

• Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association

• Salvation Army Maple Ridge

• Big Brother Big Sister

Community Spirit

• Flori Chaykowski – Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association

• Lindsey Willis – Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

• Ernie Daykin – Maple Ridge Community Foundation

• Heather Treleaven – Seniors Network

• David Captein – Blue Magic Green Houses

Professional Under 40

• Maryanne Renzetti – The Systems Queens

• Candic Kincaid – Clean Crate

• Lyle Perry – MHWP Law

• Tyler Towe – Humble Roots Cafe & Deli

• Cheryl Ariken – Skin District

Business Leader of the Year

• Steve Robinson – Pitt Meadows Plumbing

• Kailea Ridsdale – Lash Freak

• Pat Smith – Empire CPA

• Kevin Fulton – Silver Valley Brewing

• Anita Willson – Coast Therapy Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows

The Business Excellence Awards will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club, with doors opening at 5 p.m.