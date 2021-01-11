The Maple Ridge Branch of the SPCA received a donation of over $4,500 from B$F Automotive. (Special to The News)

Business hosts New Years Eve fundraiser for SPCA

Donates more than $4,500 to Maple Ridge branch

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA got a late Christmas present, in the form of a big donation from a local business.

The branch offered thanks to B&F Automotive.

“This amazing business held a virtual new years eve celebration featuring tropical twist music bingo along with tons of prizes donated from different community businesses,” said the SPCA in social media. “They raised over $4,500 for the animals at the Maple Ridge branch!”

“We are so blown away by the generosity shown during this incredible event and thankful to our community who go above and beyond for the BC SPCA.”

They were presented with a novelty giant cheque for $4,535 on Jan. 6.

 


