Business park’s next phases will look better: Dingwall

The Golden Ears Business Park will have a campus look after new design guidelines were approved by council.

Onni is being held to a higher standard in the look of its Golden Ears Business Park, said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“The new design guidelines are much more advanced,” he said, adding the look of phases three and four will be a significant upgrade on the first two phases.

“It’s a long way from simple concrete tilt-up.”

In 2016, the city had consultant IBI present styles for the industrial buildings that would comprise the business park in South Bonson, and held a well-attended public hearing about them. But the last council voted to defer that work in June 2017.

The new look was described as “campus style” at the time, and lauded by both council and opponents of the business park expansion.

Lisa Grant, city director of community services, said the design guidelines were done with an intent to “establish a vision for how industrial development should move forward and be more integrated into the community fabric.”

That included multi-use pathway connections and landscaping. It also considered buffers with neighbouring properties.

On the buildings, there will be graduated heights, with 12 meters maximum for the outer walls rising to 15m maximum heights in the building interiors. The standards will include “strong expression along frontages, signature buildings, articulated steps and glazing requirements.” Loading bays will be internal, rather than facing streets or neighbours, and there will be outdoor spaces for employees.

Further changes to the design will be considering as part of the Official Community Plan review currently underway.



