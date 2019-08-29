Businesses emptied after gas line break

(Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) A gas line rupture along Dewdney Trunk Road caused some businesses to be evacuated Thursday morning.

Businesses along Dewdney Trunk Road were evacuated Thursday morning after a natural gas line was broken during installation of a new water main.

The rupture occurred at about 8:45 a.m., prompting evacuation of businesses in the 22500-block. Then at about 9:15 a.m., Paliottis Italian Restaurant and CrossFit Maple Ridge were evacuated as Fortis took gas concentration readings.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are scene to ensure no one goes into the buildings.

There are no reports of injuries.



