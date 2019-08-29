(Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) A gas line rupture along Dewdney Trunk Road caused some businesses to be evacuated Thursday morning.

Businesses emptied after gas line break

Early Thursday on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Businesses along Dewdney Trunk Road were evacuated Thursday morning after a natural gas line was broken during installation of a new water main.

The rupture occurred at about 8:45 a.m., prompting evacuation of businesses in the 22500-block. Then at about 9:15 a.m., Paliottis Italian Restaurant and CrossFit Maple Ridge were evacuated as Fortis took gas concentration readings.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are scene to ensure no one goes into the buildings.

There are no reports of injuries.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Full slate in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding
Next story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Just Posted

Businesses emptied after gas line break

Early Thursday on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Full slate in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

NDP nominate newcomer on Wednesday

Burrards best not good enough to beat Shamrocks for WLA championship

Maple Ridge team fell to Shamrocks in five games

More talk about a Pitt Meadows pool

Four possible locations, says mayor

Powerful film on stigma, homelessness and addiction coming to Maple Ridge

Us and Them is on a North American tour

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Trial by jury for defendants in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face charges in connection with 2017 undercover activist video

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

Drowning man plucked from Fraser River by alert boaters

Hope resident screamed for help as man carried swiftly down river

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Most Read