Busy day for passengers on BC Ferries

It’s a busy Thursday morning for ferry travellers.
Both the 7 and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay sailings are 100 per cent full and the ferry scheduled for 11 a.m. is sitting at 78 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.
Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s first sailing was full and the 9 a.m. ferry is sitting at 88 per cent full with the 11 a.m. at 58 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.
The Duke Point to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 7:45 a.m. is 53 per cent full and the 10:15 ferry is 33 per cent full.
Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s ferry for 8:25 is 27 per cent full.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
