Busy road works this year in Maple Ridge

City says weather has been good for construction

Walter Oleschak wants to get out a message to Maple Ridge motorists as summer construction season winds down.

The city’s roads superintendent is thanking motorists for taking it easy as they winded their way around traffic cones and barricades, as well as slowing through construction zones the past few months.

It’s been a busy road construction season, Oleschak said Tuesday.

“For everybody out there using the roads, we thank them for their patience over this extra-busy road construction season.”

The city has finished most of the projects set out for summer – when better weather allows faster construction.

Resurfacing of all River Road in the Albion industrial area will be complete this week, while the finishing touches are proceeding on the Lougheed Highway improvements that are part of the housing developments on Telosky Hill – just west of Kanaka Way.

One feature of the redone Lougheed will be separated bike lanes, with curbs and poles protecting cyclists from vehicles.

Apart from 203rd Street, “We don’t have those anywhere,” Oleshak said. “The cyclists will definitely like that.”

New pavement was added to a stretch of 232nd Street, while the entire road was rebuilt along 232nd Street, north of 132nd Avenue up to Silver Valley.

One more project remains on the to-do-list for this year, Oleschak said.

That involves repaving the narrow 210th Street from 128th Avenue up to Old Dewdney Trunk Road, as far as Neaves Road.

Part of that could include widening the road in a short sections after the ditch is filled in.

Next year, repaving of Dewdney Trunk Road is scheduled between Edge and 227th Streets, and possibly as far as 232nd Street.

Total road rehab budget for this year is $2.5 million with the same amount budgeted for next year.

Oleschak said weather this year has been ideal for construction.

The rebuilding of intersections at Kanaka Way and 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway are provincial projects.



As well, 14 other smaller roads were resurfaced this year.