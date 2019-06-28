Busy summer for road work in Maple Ridge

The Lougheed Highway will be back to four lanes west of Kanaka Way by mid July, with intermittent closures afterward. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Traffic is snarled in parts of Maple Ridge as commuters find routes blocked by roadwork.

The major disruption will be the Ministry of Transportation work on the Haney Bypass, and because of that work, the city has endeavoured to minimize its own road construction plans, said acting municipal engineer Jeff Boehmer.

He added that the city’s main focus this year will be designing and planning projects for next year.

“We know the ministry work is going to be a big disruption, so we are trying to stay off the streets,” he said.

There will be some areas motorists should try to avoid.

• The Haney Bypass construction is underway, and the improvements will take approximately one year to complete.

The improvements will enhance traffic flow and access in the area, including dual left-turn lanes from the bypass to Lougheed Highway, as well as raised concrete medians to separate opposing traffic, improved lighting and a multi-use pathway along the highway.

One lane will remain open in each direction during the day and night for the duration of the project, meant to enhance safety.

• There will be a partial road closure in the 24000-block of 104th Avenue, in front of c̓əsqənelə Elementary School, until Aug. 30. At times, traffic will be reduced to a single lane, alternating traffic between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• There are lanes closed and traffic interruptions on the Lougheed Highway between 116th Avenue and the Kanaka Way/Haney Bypass intersection, for the large Polygon residential development, with site preparation work on both sides of the highway.

Boehmer said the highway is scheduled to get back to four lanes no later than the middle of July, but there may be intermittent lane closures in that area as construction demands.

• The city is replacing a water main on Dewdney Trunk Road from Edge to 228 streets, and on 227 Street from Dewdney to 121st Avenue.

Construction will start in mid-July and is anticipated to be completed in 12 weeks, weather permitting.

Impacts on traffic will last six to eight weeks.

Dewdney will maintain two westbound travel lanes, with one eastbound lane from 7-9 a.m. and two eastbound lanes, with one westbound lane from 3-7 p.m. weekdays during construction. All travel lanes will be reinstated after working hours. Plan for detours.

• The 232nd Street road and drainage improvements (132nd Avenue to Silver Valley Road) and construction started last summer, and the project is mostly complete.

The remaining work includes the final lift of asphalt on 232nd St. and minimal property restorations.

The final asphalt lift will be completed by the city as part of the annual paving program, which is anticipated to be completed in summer 2019.

It will be a week’s work in the middle of the summer.

• There will be a partial road closure until July 19 on Ansell Street, between 124th and north of 126th avenues.

The city water division has been replacing the water main since June 3 and the work was scheduled for approximately six weeks. Crews will be on-site between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During traffic disruptions, motorists are advised to follow all traffic signs and flaggers as directed around the work crews in the work zone as single-lane alternating traffic will often be in effect.

As delays are expected, allow for more time to reach your destination.

In addition to these closures, there will be numerous smaller ones that last a day or less. The city maintains an alert centre and motorists can sign up to be notified of traffic alerts or emergencies.



