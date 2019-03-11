Bylaw banning bicycling on three downtown sidewalks soon to council

Maple Ridge allows cycling on most sidewalks

Maple Ridge council reviewed cycling plan last week. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge will consider banning cycling on three downtown city sidewalks once a bylaw reaches council.

The active transportation committee recommended in 2017 changing the rules, while allowing cycling to continue on other sidewalks.

The next step is to bring a bylaw back to a vote at council.

The committee recommended banning cycling on sidewalks on 224th Street and Edge Street in the downtown, and on Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road, between 222nd and 227th streets.

A report on the topic came before the previous council. Staff were just reviewing that at the new council’s March 5 workshop, said traffic engineer Dave Pollock.

Cyclists in Maple Ridge can pedal on most other sidewalks in the city.

Maple Ridge passed a bylaw in January 2010 to allows cycling or rollerblading or skateboarding on sidewalks, provided it’s done carefully. Maple Ridge is one of a few cities that allow cycling on sidewalks.

Council also heard a staff presentation about the cycling plan, which is part of the city’s strategic transportation plan, to get updated next year.

Comments from council favoured multi-use bike lanes, separated from roads, which can be used by cyclists, joggers and walkers. Those are used in areas where there’s the right proportion of cyclists and pedestrians.

Previous story
OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Just Posted

Bylaw banning bicycling on three downtown sidewalks soon to council

Maple Ridge allows cycling on most sidewalks

Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

Maple Ridge looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications

Extra fee will cover costs for reviewing applications

Maple Ridge foundation offers help to cancer patients

Sherry’s foundation provides care packages to those undergoing treatment at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital Cancer Centre

New breastfeeding group opens its doors in Maple Ridge

Group meets at St. George Maple Ridge every Tuesday

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

5 to start your day

Yet another snowfall warning, another shooting in Chilliwack, a fancy cat show, and more

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Most Read