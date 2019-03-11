Bylaw banning bicycling on three downtown sidewalks soon to council

Maple Ridge allows cycling on most sidewalks

Maple Ridge will consider banning cycling on three downtown city sidewalks once a bylaw reaches council.

The active transportation committee recommended in 2017 changing the rules, while allowing cycling to continue on other sidewalks.

The next step is to bring a bylaw back to a vote at council.

The committee recommended banning cycling on sidewalks on 224th Street and Edge Street in the downtown, and on Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road, between 222nd and 227th streets.

A report on the topic came before the previous council. Staff were just reviewing that at the new council’s March 5 workshop, said traffic engineer Dave Pollock.

Cyclists in Maple Ridge can pedal on most other sidewalks in the city.

Maple Ridge passed a bylaw in January 2010 to allows cycling or rollerblading or skateboarding on sidewalks, provided it’s done carefully. Maple Ridge is one of a few cities that allow cycling on sidewalks.

Council also heard a staff presentation about the cycling plan, which is part of the city’s strategic transportation plan, to get updated next year.

Comments from council favoured multi-use bike lanes, separated from roads, which can be used by cyclists, joggers and walkers. Those are used in areas where there’s the right proportion of cyclists and pedestrians.