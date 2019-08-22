Bypass accident snarls traffic in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane in both directions

Traffic along the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge was at a crawl Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan)

A woman could be seen cradling an infant at the side of the Haney Bypass Thursday afternoon after a crash that brought eastbound traffic to a crawl.

A white Mazda had damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle after it hit a utility pole at Callaghan Ave. and the Bypass.

RELATED: Haney Bypass improvements starting

A Volkswagen with Ontario plates was pulled over to the side. It is unclear if the driver of that vehicle was involved in the accident or witnessed it.

It is not known if there were injuries.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

RELATED: Haney Bypass work underway in Maple Ridge

• More to follow

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter