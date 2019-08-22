Traffic along the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge was at a crawl Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan)

Bypass accident snarls traffic in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane in both directions

A woman could be seen cradling an infant at the side of the Haney Bypass Thursday afternoon after a crash that brought eastbound traffic to a crawl.

A white Mazda had damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle after it hit a utility pole at Callaghan Ave. and the Bypass.

A Volkswagen with Ontario plates was pulled over to the side. It is unclear if the driver of that vehicle was involved in the accident or witnessed it.

It is not known if there were injuries.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

