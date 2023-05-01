Cabins in Pitt Meadows listed at $225,000

There are recreational properties for sale on Pitt Lake for prices that catch a buyer’s eye in the current real estate market.

There is a five-bedroom cabin listed for $225,000 at 6 Cedar Point, and another three-bedroom at 3 Debeck Creek for $219,000.

The benchmark price for a house in Pitt Meadows is currently almost $1.2 million according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, so these properties appear shockingly low.

The Debeck Creek property is touted as “stunning and affordable,” and an “outdoor lover’s dream.” It comes furnished and includes a kayak, two canoes, two bikes, and a private dock.

The Cedar Point property is actually two separate cabins joined by a glass-fronted deck, and has two kitchens – one indoors and one outside. The listing boasts a “huge private beach” that is “tucked away in a beautiful private cove,” in a “paradise setting.”

READ ALSO: FINLAYSON: 2023 could be one of the weakest years for B.C. home sales in two decades

These properties are leasehold properties, and the Cedar Point property is leased from the government for $3,540 per year, and it is on a lease until 2032, when it will be up for renewal. The Debeck Creek property is leased for $4,680 per year.

They are both difficult to finance by traditional means, according to their real estate listings.

They are also set apart in other ways – both of these properties are accessible only by water, after a boat ride of about half an hour from Grant Narrows Park. They have off-grid power systems and wood fireplaces.

More about these properties is available online at realtor.ca

According to the RE/MAX report on Canada’s 2023 Cottage Trends, there is a $1 trillion transfer of wealth from Baby Boomers, and Generation X is having its own moment in the sun for recreational properties.

The top five “must-haves” among Canadians for recreational properties include affordable purchase price (43 per cent); proximity to water or waterfront (32 per cent); reasonable maintenance costs (29 per cent); proximity to needed amenities (29 per cent); and all-season access to emergency services (27 per cent).