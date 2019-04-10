Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

A Calgary man is facing charges after police say they found nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in his car.

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the man for an alleged traffic violation in northern Ontario and then searched his vehicle, finding the cocaine.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears
Next story
One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Just Posted

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

Update: Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

The power went out at about 9:56 a.m.

Colourful world of Seuss coming to Maple Ridge

Xtreme Theatre production runs Apr. 11 to 13

Burrards would be forced to take Mann Cup elsewhere

WLA team would not be able to host series in Maple Ridge

Plaque will honour Grant, and worker safety

To be installed in east Maple Ridge in June

One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

“It looks like the front of the Pentagon on 9-11 — but on a very, very small scale”

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Most Read