Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital on April 17 later found this burned van. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital on April 17 later found this burned van. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Calgary man charged with attempted murder in Surrey shooting

Akoch Piot, 19, is also charged with arson, discharging a firearm, and possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition

A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder related to a shooting in Newton on April 17.

One man was injured in the late afternoon shooting, in the 14800-block of 76 Avenue. Akoch Piot, 19, is also charged with arson, discharging a firearm, and possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition. Shots were fired at a vehicle and a white van took off from the scene.

Police late found a white van on fire at 147 Street and 69 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Piot was arrested in Calgary on July 17 and the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime unit “facilitated” his transfer back to B.C. where he’s awaiting his next court appearance.

“Violent crimes like shootings, that are often connected to gang or drug activity, are not bound by any regional or provincial boundaries,” Munn said. “We are grateful for the invaluable investigational support received from Alberta, both from ALERT and Calgary Police Service to advance this investigation.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government announces new programs, police standards for sexual assault
Next story
Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts event for local businesswomen

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking social event for local businesswomen on Aug. 15. (Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts event for local businesswomen

A $1.6 million house in Richmond, allegedly bought with drug money and linked to two gangster brothers, one of whom was recently murdered.(BC Assessment/Special to The News)
Gangster brothers used properties in Maple Ridge and Langley for drug trafficking operation

The Ridge Meadows Royals won the BC College Prep provincial championship over the weekend. (Ridge Meadows Baseball/Special to the News)
Ridge Meadows Royals win College Prep provincial championship

Thousands checked out the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest last year. (The News files)
Animals, pie eating contests, magicians and more at this years Country Fest in Maple Ridge