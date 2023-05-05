Call for safe consumption site in Maple Ridge

Advocate says bylaws restricting open use of narcotics would lead to more overdose deaths

Maple Ridge needs a safe consumption site if city council is going to pass a bylaw prohibiting the open use of hard drugs in parks and public spaces, according to a longtime advocate for the street population.

Chris Bossley, who was a prominent voice for the people living in Anita Place Tent City, and who has run as a candidate for city council, said if Maple Ridge Councillor Ahmed Yousef is putting forward the prohibiting motion, he needs to also consider where drug users will go.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge city councillor wants to restrict open drug use

She predicts the unintended consequence of such a bylaw would be to drive drug users into private places where they could overdose, with nobody finding them until too late.

“Frankly I’d rather have people using outside with other people… rather than them going into a bathroom at [a fast food restaurant] or a gas station, using alone, and possibly dying,” said Bossley.

She said the bylaw Yousef is proposing adds to the stigma drug users face, where the B.C. government’s efforts at decriminalization are intended to reduce that stigma.

“It’s another example of criminalizing this behaviour,” said Bossley. “It’s the criminalization of a health condition. We’ll have the CSOs (Community Safety Officers) chasing people around the city because of open drug use.”

Yousef served notice to his fellow councillors that he will be bringing them the following motion:

“Considering the safety of our community specifically families, youths, and children and the rampant open drug use in municipal parks and public spaces;

“Be it resolved that the City of Maple Ridge enact a prohibition of illicit drug use in all city parks and outdoor public gathering spaces.”

He said this issue became more relevant when the government decriminalized possession of up to 2.5 grams of heroin, cocaine, crack, crystal meth, MDMA, and fentanyl.

Yousef said there is no appetite in Maple Ridge for a safe consumption site, and the suggestion has been shot down in the past.

“That issue has been opposed by a great majority in Maple Ridge,” he said.

He added the experience in Surrey has been that a safe consumption site acts as a hub for drug traffickers and users.

Bossley said the best solution might be to create a safe consumption site at one of the three supportive housing facilities in the city. All three have safe injection sites, but they are currently only for use by residents of that building.

She said a better solution would be to have a safe consumption site for the entire community at one of the buildings. She suggested it be an outdoor area – because most drugs users smoke their narcotics rather than injecting them now – in the new building going up on 224th Street. It will eventually replace the Royal Crescent modular housing site.

While this would help keep people alive, it is not the solution that would be offered by government providing a safe supply, said Bossley.

“Having a safe consumption site does not make the drugs safe. They’re still off the street, and they’re still toxic.” she said.