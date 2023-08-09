Camp Ignite coming to Maple Ridge on Friday

Young women in Grades 11 and 12 will take part in the Camp Ignite immersive firefighter camp this weekend, and they will be in Maple Ridge on Friday. (Dave Harcus/Camp Ignite)

Camp Ignite, an annual overnight firefighting camp created by women and firefighting professionals exclusively for young women, has an upcoming session scheduled for Aug. 10-13, and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue will be one of the hosts.

Over the weekend, participants will engage with firefighting professionals, gaining insight into the challenges and triumphs of a fire service career. Organizers say the camp has a commitment to strong female role models inspiring pursuit of passions. There are two local girls sponsored by Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue to attend the camp, among the 27 total participants.

“At Camp Ignite, we create a space for young individuals to explore passions, challenge limits, and unearth their potential,” said Jody Dobush, director of Camp Ignite. “We eagerly anticipate guiding a fresh cohort of minds on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and growth.”

She said the immersive program brings together a diverse group of participants in Grades 11 and 12, fostering personal growth, leadership, and community.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue will host Camp Ignite on Aug. 11, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services on Aug. 12 and the Township of Langley Fire Department on Aug. 13.

In Maple Ridge, the young women will learn about aerial ladders, rope rescue techniques, do hose work, run a fitness course and more.

“They’ll get to get their hands on the tools, and have a great experience,” predicted Dobush.

Promoted as “igniting young minds since 2011,” and “championing young women across B.C. to pursue their dreams,” Camp Ignite aims to inspire under this year’s mantra: “Because I Can.”

Dobush has been involved for the past five years, in a program that is now in its 13th year. She said every year about four or five of the participants are inspired to begin the serious pursuit of a firefighting career.

Camp Ignite owes its year-to-year success to the support of B.C. Professional Firefighters Association, she said, as well as sponsoring fire departments, host departments, and local unions across B.C.