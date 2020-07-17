The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service fined a camper in Chilliwack after they left pork chops out in the open to defrost while their group went riding. (Jill Hayward photo - Sept. 17, 2008)

Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

Camper left pork chops out in the open to thaw while they went riding, say conservation officers

Conservation officers are reminding people to keep their campsites bear-proof after a person in Chilliwack left some meat out in an area where bears have been spotted.

The camper left pork chops out in the open to defrost while their group went riding, British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) tweeted on July 14.

The person was fined for attracting dangerous wildlife.

Bear activity had already been reported at the recreational site, BCCOS added.

People are urged to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline to report any human-wildlife conflicts where public safety may be at risk, such as this one.

Call the 24-hour RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277) or #7277 on the Telus Mobility Network.

RELATED: Two charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Hortons Timbits

RELATED: ‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wildlife enforcement

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism
Next story
BC Liberals barred from Vancouver Pride Parade if Chilliwack-Kent MLA isn’t ousted

Just Posted

Cyclist struck along major rural Maple Ridge thoroughfare

VIDEO: Air ambulance deployed to Webster’s Corners neighbourhood, then called off

Best spots to cool off in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

The two cities have no shortage of wonderful places to escape from the heat

Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Maple Ridge woman wants B.C. Parks reservation system changed

Wants a fair public consultation process

Maple Ridge restaurateur starts petition asking feds to change rent assistance program

Want CECRA to include business owners leasing from government landlords

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

Black, Indigenous people report misconduct by B.C.’s municipal police forces twice as often as others

Black, Indigenous and Middle Eastern people filed 20 per cent of all complaints with the OPCC

BC Liberals barred from Vancouver Pride Parade if Chilliwack-Kent MLA isn’t ousted

Society that runs the annual parade says failure to do so shows the party is tolerant of homophobia

Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

Camper left pork chops out in the open to thaw while they went riding, say conservation officers

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Abbotsford Police seek suspect in stabbing incident

30-year-old Matthew Roy now faces three charges after July 13 incident

Most Read