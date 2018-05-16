Golden Ears Park is quickly filling up for the Victoria Day long weekend. (THE NEWS/files)

Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Campground expected to be full by Friday

If you haven’t booked a campsite yet for the long weekend, you better do it soon.

There are 70 campsites left at the Alouette Campground, but Park operations manager Stewart Burgess expects that those sites will quickly fill and he will probably open the North Beach campground early Wednesday evening.

“We’ve got about another 120 to 130 campsites to fill. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re full by early-mid-morning tomorrow,” said Burgess adding that the first-come first-serve campsites at the Gold Creek campground were full Wednesday night.

If you show up to Golden Ears park in the afternoon or evening on Thursday you might be able to get a campsite for one night.

“But then they would have to move off of those because there are reservations coming in,” Burgess said noting that he expects there will be nothing available for visitors if they wait until Friday.

For everyone who is camping in the park this weekend Burgess warns that Gold Creek is running pretty high right now with the warm weather.

“We’ve had some accidents around this time of the year over the past few years. Just be careful around the water,” he said.

To make a reservation at any B.C. campground go to discovercamping.ca.

Previous story
Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp
Next story
‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

Just Posted

Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Campground expected to be full by Friday

Maple Ridge road project almost $10-million a kilometre

Rebuilding one-km of 232nd Street will cost $8.6 million

Federal Transportation minister making funding announcement Thursday in Pitt Meadows

Marc Garneau at CP intermodal yard for infrastructure reveal

Two applications at Maple Ridge city hall for farmland removal

Proposals are to exclude property for business park development

Metro Van issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island

Residents near Maple Ridge told to prepare to leave if Fraser River rises further

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

Woman’s foundation gets B.C. boost to help girls and women

The Achieve Anything Foundation offers programs to spotlight careers in science and tech fields.

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Flooding plagues residents of Merritt

Highway 8 has reopened but many remain out of their home in Merritt

Most Read