Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Golden Ears Park is quickly filling up for the Victoria Day long weekend. (THE NEWS/files)

If you haven’t booked a campsite yet for the long weekend, you better do it soon.

There are 70 campsites left at the Alouette Campground, but Park operations manager Stewart Burgess expects that those sites will quickly fill and he will probably open the North Beach campground early Wednesday evening.

“We’ve got about another 120 to 130 campsites to fill. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re full by early-mid-morning tomorrow,” said Burgess adding that the first-come first-serve campsites at the Gold Creek campground were full Wednesday night.

If you show up to Golden Ears park in the afternoon or evening on Thursday you might be able to get a campsite for one night.

“But then they would have to move off of those because there are reservations coming in,” Burgess said noting that he expects there will be nothing available for visitors if they wait until Friday.

For everyone who is camping in the park this weekend Burgess warns that Gold Creek is running pretty high right now with the warm weather.

“We’ve had some accidents around this time of the year over the past few years. Just be careful around the water,” he said.

To make a reservation at any B.C. campground go to discovercamping.ca.