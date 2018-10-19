A referee watches the ball fly through the uprights. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Campus brawl leads to charge against B.C. football player

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, a 21-year-old defensive back from Vancouver, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A player with the University of Regina Rams football squad has been suspended from all team activities after he was charged with assault causing bodily harm following a brawl outside a campus bar.

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, a 21-year-old defensive back, is also charged with failing to comply.

Police say the fight involving a group of men happened Oct. 6.

Some of the participants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but police say they found out Oct. 9 that one person had been taken to hospital.

A subsequent investigation led to an arrest.

Gandire, who is from Vancouver, will be in court Nov. 29.

A video of the altercation posted to social media shows one of the men falling to the ground and remaining prone as the others walk away.

The person who posted it said the confrontation involved members of the Rams.

Related: Regina Rams linebacker Michael Stefanovic fails doping test at CFL combine

Related: Star B.C. quarterback avoiding distraction of potential pro football career

The university said it had questioned student-athletes about the fight, but wouldn’t say anything further because the matter is now before the courts.

There was no immediate indication if the school would take any future disciplinary action.

The charges come after the Rams had to forfeit their first three wins of the season on Oct. 5 due to the discovery of an ineligible player on their roster.

U Sports, the national governing body for university sports in Canada, has reinstated the player, but said the forfeitures will stand.

The Rams have two games left in their season against the University of Calgary Dinos and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

They’re currently in last place in the six-team Canada West university standings. (CJME, CTV Regina)

The Canadian Press

