Clinic volunteer Kelly Brown draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Clinic volunteer Kelly Brown draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada buys up millions more doses of Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Canada purchased 4.5 million new doses and pushed up the delivery date for another 1.5 million doses

Moderna says the federal government has purchased a total of 12 million doses of the company’s bivalent vaccine that targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Canada purchased 4.5 million new doses and pushed up the delivery date for the 1.5 million doses originally scheduled to arrive in Canada next year.

The government and the company also agreed to convert six million doses of the company’s original COVID-19 Spikevax vaccine to bivalent doses.

The agreement depends on Health Canada’s approval of the bivalent vaccine, which was submitted for review on June 30.

Last week, British regulators became the first in the world to authorize Moderna’s vaccine that protects against both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

Health Canada is also reviewing a bivalent Omicron vaccine submission from Pfizer.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?

RELATED: B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey
Next story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

(SFU/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows athlete swimming for SFU

Sadhbh Bheag spent months growing, harvesting, and weaving her nettle fabric from scratch. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge residents celebrate medieval arts and sciences

Giants defenceman Colton Roberts of Maple Ridge. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver Giants will play in Maple Ridge rink next month

A Music on the Wharf concert is coming up on Monday in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Music on the Wharf plays in Maple Ridge on Monday