The Canada Food Guide was updated in January for the first time since 2007. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canada Food Guide makes groceries too expensive: poll

Survey suggests low-income families are particularly feeling the pressure

The new Canada Food Guide recommendations make paying for groceries more challenging, a new poll suggests.

The survey, released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute, suggests four in 10 Canadians believe following the diet guidelines is simply unaffordable.

Low-income families are particularly feeling the pressure. More than half of Canadians (55 per cent) who had an annual household income below $50,000 say they have chosen less healthy options because of the cost.

Lower-income people are also four times more likely to have used a food bank in the past year, according to the poll.

The price of groceries is expected to rise, meanwhile, and households can expect to pay $400 more for their bill this year.

READ MORE: New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

The food guide is the second most requested government document, after income tax forms, because of its value for schools and creating nutrition plans for kids. But less than half of Canadians (44 per cent) believe it’s valuable to them personally.

Most people (61 per cent) said they’re confused about what they should be eating because information about diets is constantly changing.

The Canada Food Guide was updated in January, for the first time since 2007.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents
Next story
31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Update: Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

The power went out at about 9:56 a.m.

Colourful world of Seuss coming to Maple Ridge

Xtreme Theatre production runs Apr. 11 to 13

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

Most Read