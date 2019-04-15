Canada hits Venezuelan government with more sanctions

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced sanctions against 43 high-ranking Venezuelan officials

Canada is imposing more sanctions on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who it blames for the country’s deteriorating political and economic situation.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced sanctions against 43 high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including regional governors, and said they were implicated in the undermining of democratic institutions.

READ MORE: Venezuela seeks UN support against ‘military aggression’

Canada had already sanctioned 70 other people linked to Maduro’s government.

The sanctions include asset freezes and ban Canadians from any financial dealings with targeted individuals.

Canada, the United States and about 50 other countries support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who says he is the interim president and that Maduro must resign. Maduro says he is the target of a coup plot by the U.S., which has also imposed oil and other sanctions on Venezuelan entities and individuals.

The Associated Press

