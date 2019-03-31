The years of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan are seen on the National War Memorial after a ceremony honouring Canadians who served and died during that mission, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Canada marks fifth anniversary of end of Afghanistan mission

More than 40,000 Canadians in uniform served in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014

Canada’s top soldier says the country is still trying to learn how best to care for those wounded — physically and emotionally —in the war in Afghanistan.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance was among those at a service in Ottawa Sunday marking the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada’s mission.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

He said many who served have physical and psychological wounds.

He also said Canada has been trying to better help those mentally affected in the aftermath of the conflict.

National Silver Cross Mother Anita Cenerini also took part in the event Sunday at the National War Memorial.

Cenerini fought for years to have her son’s death recognized as related to his military service.

Thomas Welsh took his own life in 2004 after serving in Afghanistan. He was the first Canadian soldier to die by suicide after serving in the Afghan war.

Cenerini said she felt humbled by the sacrifices of so many families who lost loved ones, and was grateful to have their lives honoured at the National War Memorial — a physical place where she says remembering them is profound.

More than 40,000 Canadians in uniform served in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014. A total of 158 members of the military and seven Canadian civilians were killed in the conflict.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Immune system therapy shows wider promise against cancer
Next story
Youth ‘celebrate vulnerability’ at Fraser Valley youth-led summit

Just Posted

Fraser Health home support will soon be provided in-house

Currently Fraser Health directly manages only 37 per cent of home support services

Maple Ridge student raising money for cats through school project

All money raised will be going to Katie’s Place in Maple Ridge

On Community: Early childhood does matter

‘Children benefit greatly from songs and rhymes.’

Untrending: Developing, designing a partnership

Articulating the high and low dream.

Rally against homeless housing in downtown Maple Ridge

Mayor says council will stand with residents who oppose modular housing

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Vancouver

Road closures are in effect

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Youth ‘celebrate vulnerability’ at Fraser Valley youth-led summit

Youth shared experiential expertise on various topics with service providers from throughout Lower Mainland

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

UPDATE: Missing Fraser Valley boy, 12, found safe and sound

Citizen spots Brandon Smitton, thanks to word of mouth, police say

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Crews respond to 2 overnight fires in Vancouver

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Most Read