Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

WARNING: Graphic photos included in this story.

A Canadian postal worker was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Saanich.

The carrier was injured while attempting to deliver mail that requiring a signature just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 9. She rang the doorbell and could hear the dog inside before the owner opened the door, explained Jessica Dempster, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers Victoria Local (CUPW 850).

The owner tried to keep the dog barricaded inside while opening the door, but the dog escaped and bit the carrier’s hand and arm, Dempster said. She has wounds on her hand and puncture marks on her arm.

READ ALSO: String of ‘suspicious’ fires ignite investigation by Saanich police

The carrier was experienced, but “no experience in the world can prepare you for that,” said Dempster, a letter carrier of more than 26 years. Carriers rattle gates before entering properties but rely on owners to keep them safe when they require a signature in person.

CUPW 850 is not revealing the breed of the dog because the “breed doesn’t matter.” Postal workers need all dogs to be secured.

The incident was reported to animal control and the wounded carrier is recovering and “doing very well,” said Dempster. “She’s a trooper.”

A Canadian postal worker was bitten by a dog in Saanich while delivering a package. (Photo courtesy CUPW 850)

