Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland, even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

Back-to-work legislation would force postal employees back on the job by Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Canada Post employees went on strike in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Postal workers across the Lower Mainland went on strike for what could be the last time Tuesday morning, despite the Senate passing back-to-work legislation.

According to Canada Post, their workers in Surrey, New Westminster, Maple Ridge and throughout the Fraser Valley all went on strike at 7 a.m.

This is the sixth week of rotating strikes nationwide, as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers fights for pay equity and better working conditions for rural workers.

A mediator had been called in weeks ago, but with no sign of success, the Senate passed back-to-work legislation 53-25 Monday.

The bill forced mail service to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Legislators had said getting postal workers back to work was a priority with incoming holidays, but the union called the bill “unconstitutional” and has vowed to fight it in court.

Negotiations have been going on for nearly a year. Canada Post said the more recent walkouts have lead to backlogs of mail and parcel deliveries at its plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

– With files from The Canadian Press

