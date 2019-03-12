Transport Minister Marc Garneau. (The Canadian Press)

Canada considering all options on Boeing plane involved in fatal Ethiopian crash

After the second deadly crash involving the model in five months, several airlines have grounded the model

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau says “all options are on the table” with regard to the country’s fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft but says the government currently has no plans to order the grounding of the plane.

Garneau’s comments came minutes after announcements from Britain, Germany, France and Ireland that they were grounding or closing airspace to the new Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster.

He later tweeted that he has cancelled all his meetings and public events on Tuesday to meet with his Civil Aviation Expert Panel and will consider all potential actions.

Canada is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to determine if action is required.

READ MORE: Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

READ MORE: Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

No U.S. airlines have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 models that they fly, but at least one group representing flight attendants at a major carrier says it does not want to put its members on the plane until further investigations are completed.

After the second deadly crash involving the model in five months, several airlines and countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East have grounded it or banned it from their airspace.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents more than 26,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, called on CEO Doug Parker to “strongly consider grounding these planes until an investigation can be performed.” The group said flight attendants will not be forced to fly if they feel unsafe.

Brian Parrish, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines which flies 34 Max 8s, said the carrier remains confident about the plane’s safety. American Airlines Group, which flies 24 of the planes, said it has full confidence in the model.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria

Just Posted

UPDATE: Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

UPDATE: B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch applies to open two pot stores in Maple Ridge

City looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications.

Maple Ridge launch of Intrepid Reporter’s memoir

Veteran journalist George Garrett’s new memoir to be launched Mar. 16 in Maple Ridge

Heating upgrades for Maple Ridge school facilities

Harry Hooge, Riverside Centre receive funding for boiler and hot water systems.

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Vancouver’s annual homeless count underway

There were 2,181 people who were homeless in 2018

Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Most Read