(Canadian Press)

Canada signs onto new NAFTA on sidelines of high-stakes G20 summit

The signing of the trade agreement is largely ceremonial, because it will still need to be ratified by all three countries

After much anticipation, Canada signed the revamped NAFTA in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the high-profile G20 summit Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined U.S. President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a hotel to formally sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“The new agreement lifts the risk of serious economic uncertainty that lingers throughout the trade renegotiation process — uncertainty that would have only gotten worse and more damaging had we not reached a new NAFTA,” Trudeau said.

“There is much more work to do in lowering trade barriers and in fostering growth that benefits everyone, but reaching a new free trade agreement with the United States and Mexico is a major step for our economy.”

READ MORE: World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

Trump, standing in between his Canadian and Mexican counterparts, said the new deal was a model agreement that would stop auto jobs from going overseas, protect intellectual property rights and provide robust protections for digital trade and financial services.

U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum remain in place, but a Canadian official said an advantage to signing onto the agreement now is an auto side letter exempting Canada of potential tariffs on exports of up to 2.6 million vehicles — well above current levels.

Friday marked an important deadline for the trade pact.

A new Mexican president takes over Saturday, who might not honour the tentative deal struck by his predecessor.

The signing of the trade agreement is largely ceremonial, because it will still need to be ratified by all three countries before it can formally take effect.

U.S. lawmakers have already indicated they don’t expect to tackle the USMCA until after the new Congress is sworn in early next year.

The deal — 32 chapters, 11 annexes and 12 side letters — sets new rules for the auto sector, including a higher threshold for North American content and rules requiring 40 per cent of car parts be made by workers paid at least $16 an hour.

It preserves a contentious dispute-resolution system the U.S. dearly wanted gone, extends patent protections for biologic drugs and allows U.S. farmers a 3.6-per-cent share of Canada’s famously guarded market for poultry, eggs and dairy products — a concession that dismayed Canadian dairy producers.

Despite the symbolism of Friday’s signing, Trump has no meetings with Trudeau scheduled while the two are in Argentina.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink helps with Maple Ridge roads
Next story
Ontario cop seriously injured, shot during “altercation” between two officers

Just Posted

It’s Christmas, in Maple Ridge’s park

Santa Claus Parade this Saturday

TransLink helps with Maple Ridge roads

Another $391K yearly

Air ambulance comes for Maple Ridge accident victim

Collision on Lougheed Highway at Tamarack Lane

Christmas poetry reading and book sale at the ACT

A special night of Christmas poetry readings by the Holy Wow Poets

Pitt Meadows to talk firefighters

Meeting is Monday at city hall, 7-9 p.m.

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BREAKING: 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

Feds to introduce co-developed legislation on Indigenous child services in 2019

Indigenous children are more than 50 per cent of the children in foster care in private homes in Canada

Surrey foursome charged after 5,000 pieces of stolen mail seized in Calgary

Four people facing 87 fraud, theft charges after huge mail bust in Calgary

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

Replacement bridge unlikely for George Massey Tunnel, report says

A report to Richmond council indicated the 10-lane bridge plan is no more

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

Most Read