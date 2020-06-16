Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (June 16). The border has remained shut to non-essential travel between the two countries since mid-March.

The extension announced Tuesday will keep the border closed until July 21. Earlier this month, the federal government announced a “limited exemption” for immediate family members that would allow them to enter Canada as long as they stayed for at least 15 days, 14 of which would be spent in mandatory quarantine.

Some have criticized the 15-day minimum stay, saying it makes it impossible for cross-border families to meet if they cannot afford to take more than two weeks off work.

More to come.

Canada Coronavirus USA

