Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr. (Canadian Press photo)

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government will not entertain any attempts by British Columbia to stall or stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Carr is responding to a Conservative motion calling on the government to use every tool at its disposal to get the pipeline built and report to Parliament on its plans by Feb. 15.

READ: Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

Carr says the Conservatives are trying to manufacture a crisis and that B.C. is very aware Canada can and will do what it takes to exert its authority to have the pipeline built.

Conservative natural resources critic Shannon Stubbs, however, says the government has been all talk and no action to this point and fears the government is happy to let the project die.

Kinder Morgan’s proposal to triple the capacity of the Alberta-B.C. pipeline hit a new snag last month when the B.C. government suggested it planned to restrict the flow of additional oil while it studies its oil-spill readiness.

READ: John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

Carr says all B.C. has done thus far is announce a plan to consult its residents about whether more research is needed, and that nothing has been done that should stop the construction of the $7.4-billion pipeline expansion.

READ: Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Just Posted

Looking Back: An ink-stained treasure

Maple Ridge Museum celebrates Heritage Week.

UPDATE: MRSS grad fourth at female wrestling college nationals

Payten Smith an All-American for SFU at WCWA finals

Friesen to seek Conservative nomination in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Has support of former MP Kamp

Three teens rescued from Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were notified after a distress call on an emergency satellite beacon

UPDATE: Flames clinch jr. B conference title

Ryley Lanthier scores OT winner against Port Moody.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on Hwy. 5, animal group fears abandoned rabbits and more

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Most Read