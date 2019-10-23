Canada’s leaders need to tamp down the rhetoric: departing MP

John Mogt, NDP, Dan Ruimy, Liberal and Marc Dalton, Conservative, were the top three candidates in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in 2019 election.

Ariane Jaschke is not done with politics.

After finishing fourth Monday in Canada’s 43rd election in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, the Green party candidate said she’ll likely run again in the next civic election. Jaschke tried previously in 2018 to get elected to Pitt Meadows council.

“I’m proud of our results. I’m just looking forward to what the future (holds) for Maple Ridge and hoping to keep in the political atmosphere and make sure to keep Marc (Dalton) on his toes, making sure he keeps the promises he makes … and keeping a Green presence in our community,” she said Tuesday.

“I know, nationally, the Green party was hoping for a lot more seats. It’s a little bit sad,” she added. The party won only three seats in the House of Commons.

Jaschke said that many people voted strategically, picking the candidate they thought would have the best chance of defeating someone they didn’t want to see elected, instead of voting for a Green candidate. That could have affected the number of votes going to the Greens.

Jaschke, in her first federal election, won 4,259 votes, or eight per cent of the ballots. That’s almost double the 2,202 earned by the Greens in 2015.

She added that the country is divided and that she wants incoming MP Marc Dalton to address the homeless and opioid crisis. “I do hope that we bring a little bit of positivity to our community. We’re so very divided and it seems to cause a lot of animosity between people.”

Independent candidate Steve Ranta drew 462 ballots – 54 fewer than when he ran as an independent in the 2015 federal election. He plans on running in the next federal election as well. He continued to state that the major parties aren’t on the side of ordinary people because they won’t fund a transition to a low-carbon economy.

He said Canada is facing three tough issues; affordability in all types of housing, lack of skills training for young people and lack of research and development across Canada, and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

With regards to the Dalton’s election, Ranta said, “I’m concerned that he’s not aware of the difficulties our society is facing,” he said.

Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy said there was little acrimony during the local campaign, apart from provincial issues such as car insurance and gasoline costs being confused with federal ones.

While Trudeaumania swept the country in 2015, Ruimy said he ran a stronger campaign this time around. “I don’t think we did anything wrong. You can do everything right and still lose,” he said.

Ruimy described the national election as divisive and said that all parties need to tamp down the debate and try to get through the next two or three years without the partisan rhetoric. “People are just tired of that.

“It’s that what’s stoking the fears of division. As a country, it’s going to hurt us if all the party leaders don’t start working together.”

He said there were good candidates in the riding adding that it takes “courage and guts” for someone to put their name up for election.

Conservative MP-elect Marc Dalton said if he had lost the election, he would have been back to work on Wednesday teaching at Westview secondary.

“I better phone them up,” said the French and social studies teacher.

He is not sure whether his election means the end of his career as an educator, but at 59 years old, the end of a four-year term will bring Dalton close to retirement.

He is in a time of transition, “pulling up signs” and already looking for office space. He is waiting to hear from his party about setting up his office, and from the Liberal government as to when there will be a swearing in ceremony for MPs. They are generally sworn in, and sign the Test Roll, the day before the opening day of the first session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 20.

Dalton, formerly Maple Ridge-Mission MLA, has already started doing the job of an MP, noting he had a meeting with MLA Lisa Beare on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the need for post-secondary education opportunities in Maple Ridge.

“Things are rolling.”

Dalton said his first foray into federal politics was 15 years ago, when he ran for the Conservative nomination in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge-Mission but lost to Randy Kamp. Two years later, he won the nomination in the riding of Burnaby-New Westminster and ran in the election, finishing behind the NDP’s MP Peter Julian and the Liberal candidate.

He again ran for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Conservative nomination in 2015, but lost to Mike Murray.

“It was great to win this one,” he said.

Bryton Cherrier, with the People’s Party of Canada, said he was happy with the election campaign locally, saying all the candidates were civil to each other. Cherrier, who drew 726 votes, said the party’s platform, such as reducing immigration, will have a lasting impact. “We were bringing up issues subjects that people were afraid to touch,” he said.

He plans on running in other elections. “You haven’t seen the last of me.”



NDP candidate John Mogk couldn’t be reached for comment.