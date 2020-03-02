This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada grew to 27 on Monday as Ontario announced three new cases.

Ontario had announced four cases on Sunday, and in total has 18 cases, the most in the country. British Columbia remains at eight cases. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Canada.

Williams has said that so far it doesn’t appear the virus known as COVID-19 is spreading locally.

A spate of new cases was reported over the weekend, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

Ontario’s first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of them have since been completely cleared of the virus.

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died.

Iran has confirmed 1,501 cases of the virus and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger as its caseload surged more than 250 per cent in just 24 hours.

Egypt has only two publicly reported cases of the illness.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, is expected to provide details about the new cases at a news conference this afternoon.

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ride-hailing licence expected in Maple Ridge by April 1

Just Posted

Quilters help Maple Ridge search and rescue group

Made huge quilt, raffled it off and raised $2,500

WEATHER: A rainy Monday in Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Maple Ridge mother heartbroken after late daughter’s belongings stolen from locker

Julie Raymond lost her daughter, who overdosed on a party bus in 2008. Now she’s lost more.

Maple Ridge artist has angel wings displayed downtown Toronto

Suzie Hartford’s signature angel wings at Hudson’s Bay Company Queen St. location

Winter Wellness Event promotes healing of body, mind, and spirit

Pow wow dancers, traditional drummers and wellness providers gathered at Golden Ears United Church

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Black Press Media finalists to head to the B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

Lyft expands south to U.S. border, into Langley City and to both ferry terminals

Uber not yet covering many of these locations

Conservatives need to start thinking about approach to Indigenous issues: MP

Some Conservatives have been harsh critics of the Wet’suwet’en blockades

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

VIDEO: Trio of Giants vs. Royals battles wrap with Victoria victory

G-Men won 2 of 3 games against the Island team, dropping a 4-1 loss Sunday on home ice in Langley

Most Read